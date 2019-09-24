SAN DIEGO —

People journey from all over the world to pay top-dollar to live in America’s Finest City. No blizzards? Shorts in January? Sign us up! However, it can be tough to find that fall-feeling in the land of endless summer. Fortunately, these getaways across the county will help you kick off spooky season or snap the perfect autumn-oriented Instagram. Maybe you’re just looking to get a head start on your Jack O'lantern this year. Either way, we’ve got you covered.

Kick off fall this Saturday, Sept. 28th at the Harmony Grove Fall Festival in Escondido with carnival games, hay rides and live music. It’s a fall-focused event with the carefree feeling of summer. You know what feels even better than that refreshing autumn freeze? Money in your pocket. This event is free!

You don’t have to wait for Halloween candy to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry Fry offers fall-themed pumpkin cookie decorating classes - no baking involved. The Food Network star will host a class at the Copley-Price YMCA in El Cajon on Sept. 24th for people of all ages. Fry also plans to host an additional class in October. The event is free to YMCA members.

“Cookie-making is my passion and teaching others to decorate brings me so much joy," said Fry. "Plus, who doesn’t love art they can eat!”

Roar and Snore at the San Diego Safari Park is here! Take advantage of the low 70's night time weather with an outdoor sleepover in the “wild.” The Park will host a “Creepy Camp” themed sleepover for all ages on Friday, Oct. 25th and a “Creepy Camp” on Saturday, Oct. 26th for those 21 and up.

Prepare for Dia de Los Muertos with colorful, one-of-a-kind fall artwork experiences with Artelexia. They’re hosting a Day of the Dead Festival to remember loved ones on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Ray Street in North Park. This event is also free and fun for the whole family. Check out their Instagram below:

Grab some beer and cheer if you’re of legal drinking age at one of the many Oktoberfest events in San Diego County. For a city 6,000 miles away from Germany, it seems we really, really like to pour some cold ones.

If you don't drink alcohol, there are still plenty of fall-fun options across the county. The autumn-wonderland town of Julian is known for more than just apple-picking. All of us Wizard of Oz fans can also build a scarecrow this October and November.

Apple pie from Julian, California. The town's claim to fame? Apples.

The National City Pumpkin Patch in Plaza Bonita is a fall-filled getaway for those that live in South county. They have coupons for free train rides. You can also find a hidden gem of a pumpkin patch at Lavender Hill Pumpkins in Fallbrook. Opening weekend starts on Sept. 27.

While San Diego beaches can’t be beat, they’re not exactly ideal for jumping into a giant pile of orange leaves in a chunky-knit sweater. If you’re looking for the perfect fall Instagram sure to score lots of double-taps, check out Mount Laguna. You'll find this east of San Diego in the Laguna Mountains on the eastern edge of the Cleveland National Forest. If you’re looking for a place where the leaves truly change colors with the season - this place will ~leaf~ you wanting more.

