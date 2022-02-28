What you need to know about the Carlsbad Flower Fields

You can visit the vibrant florals in-person at the Carlsbad Ranch from March 1 to May 8.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch opens to visitors starting Tuesday, kicking off another colorful season.

The flowers are in bloom and the picture perfect fields are ready for San Diegans to visit.

Flower Fields Opening Day 2022

This year, the fields are open March 1 - May 08, 2022. Be sure to buy your ticket in advance and reserve a time before you go. If you want to avoid the crowds, plan to visit during the weekdays.

Admission is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group rates are available. Parking at The Flower Fields is free.

Parking and restrooms are accessible and ADA compliant

Guests are required to bring their own strollers and wheelchairs

Pets not allowed

Click here to find more information to help plan your visit

Interesting facts about the Flower Fields:

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch feature nearly 50 acres of flowers

The fields are made up by the Tecolote Giant Ranunculus flower

The flower is related to the buttercup

Bloom season usually begins in March and lasts for six to eight weeks

The North County ranch has been a local tradition for over 60 years

Guests can also jump on a tractor wagon ride or pick some blueberries to take home



