Three-alarm structure fire chars cars and sends billowing smoke over Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Two firefighters were injured Christmas Day while battling a multi-alarm structure fire at a construction site in Pacific Beach.

San Diego firefighters responded to reports of a multi-unit structure fire at 1700 Hornblend and Jewell Street in Pacific Beach around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire coming from several sides of a three-story building under construction.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the fire spread to two single-family homes on the east side of the apartments and three palm trees that caught fire from the embers.

By 1:30 a.m., SDFD upgraded the fire to a third-alarm fire.

San Diego Gas and Electric were called to shut down power lines to hundreds of homes as flames reached power-line levels, setting them ablaze.

High-voltage power lines near the structure caught fire in the alley and came down, and a transformer exploded after catching fire.

Several vehicles parked on the street and the doors of a church across the street from the fire were damaged due to extreme heat.

According to officials, the main body of the fire was knocked down just after 2:00 a.m.

Two firefighters with minor burn injuries were sent to UCSD Medical Center.

Both were released from the hospital and cleared to return to work.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the blaze.