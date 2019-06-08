ENCINITAS, Calif. — The medical examiner on Monday identified the third victim killed in Friday’s bluff collapse in Leucadia as 62-year-old Elizabeth Charles.

Elizabeth, who was a resident of San Francisco, was killed due to multi-system blunt force crushing injuries. Paramedics who responded to the scene confirmed her death without medical intervention due to obvious fatal injuries.

The two other woman killed, Julie Davis, who was 65 years old, and Anne Clave, who was 35 years old, were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital-La Jolla, where they were later pronounced dead.

Julie Davis was Annie Clave's mother. Mother and daughter were members of the Davis family, a well-respected and popular family that runs a pediatric dentist practice in Encinitas.

Officials estimate that about 30-foot section of the bluff collapsed on Elizabeth, Julie and Annie – causing fatal injuries.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Officials reopened the beach off Neptune Avenue on Saturday morning with signs posted to the north and south of the site of the triple fatality advising the public to keep out of the "active area."



Officials recommended that beachgoers "avoid areas near or under the bluffs and keep a recommended safe distance of 25 to 40 feet."



Geologists will assess the coastline in the area for any further potential collapse threats, according to city officials.



"Our coastline is a beautiful area, but the coastline is eroding," Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said.