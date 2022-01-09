'This fire season is far from over' | Firefighter crews continue to fight Border 32 fire

Over 1,500 people were forced out of their homes. Officials are working to get some people back into their homes as soon as possible.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters have a better handle on the Border 32 fire, but the danger is far from over.

The wildfire fire is now 14% contained, up from 5% Thursday morning. More than 300 firefighters are battling the flames, which now span 4,438 acres.

Despite the fire’s massive size, Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire says firefighters have made significant improvement.

"The conditions out here were incredible this area is no stranger to fire but we haven't had a fire this big in this area quite some time. So, a lot of huge panic sets in with with folks who live out here," said Shoots.

Ivan Valenzuela lives in Barret mobile home park with his wife, his home came just inches of the flames.

He told CBS 8 in Spanish that he became very emotional because it’s his house, and that he cried because he has never seen anything like the fire so close to his house.

Valenzuela says when he saw the flames behind his house, he immediately sprung into action by grabbing a water hose and fighting the flames himself.

Over 1,500 people were forced out of their homes. Officials are working to get some people back into their homes as soon as possible.

"Repopulation is such a big deal for us such a big deal for the residence. we know that the moment that this smoke kind of dissipates. Folks expect to go back home and so part of it's an educational component, let folks know. We're still working hard to do their job to make sure they come to power when they do get home. Everybody's working hard to get them back in there," said Shoots.

Shoots is warning homeowners to clear the area around their homes to minimize any future threats.

"Our peak fire season in San Diego County has traditionally been at the end of October so this fire season is far from over, we’re in peak fire season and we likely will be so through Christmas so, far from out of the woods. You're not affected by this fire, there's a good chance that you could be affected by a fire in the coming months,"

Shoots says two more firefighters were taken to the hospital due to minor heat related injuries.