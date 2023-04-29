Thousands enjoy annual Art Walk in Little Italy

The event features artists from every medium, including painting, sculpture, glasswork, photography, fine jewelry, and more.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are enjoying the two-day 39th Annual Mission Fed Art Walk in Little Italy. The event features artists from every medium, including painting, sculpture, glasswork, photography, fine jewelry, and more.

"My superpower is energy. All my work has bold colors and big brush strokes. I love everything on the canvas," said Ann Golumbuk, one of the 250 artists at the free fine arts festival.

She says a tragic accident is what sparked her interest in the arts.

"I got hit by a drunk driver as a pedestrian and had to lay on the floor of my home. I had just remodeled my home, so it had bare walls," said Golumbuk.

She says she didn’t have any artwork on the walls in her home at the time, and even though she was injured, she had an idea.

"I could throw paint on a canvas, which inspired this painting. I just wanted to throw paint on a canvas to see what it's like. Since then, it has been a healing process, and my art started selling," she says.

She has sold her art continuously at the art walk for the last 11 years. Visitors are impressed by her work and the work of others.

"There are so many talented artists in San Diego. I used to come to this every year, and it's great to come out and support local artists, and I think it's also inspiring what you can be potentially doing yourself," said Adam Luger, a father visiting the art walk.

The art walk supports the non-profit Art-Reach San Diego, which promotes visual arts for K-8 schools throughout San Diego County.

The art walk supports the non-profit Art-Reach San Diego, which promotes visual arts for K-8 schools throughout San Diego County.

CBS 8 is also a proud partner.

Meanwhile, Golumbuk hopes to inspire others to pick up a paintbrush.

"Everybody is an artist. It's just letting go enough and using all that energy you hold onto in the past to get some paint and a nice marker and let it go," said Golumbuk.

The art fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.