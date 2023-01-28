Farmers Insurance Open: Thousands enjoy Golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Families and friends enjoyed interactive games, food, drinks, shopping, and lots of walking.

SAN DIEGO — It's Jimmy Nguyen's first time at the Farmers Insurance Open; he came from Los Angeles.

"I'm a huge golf fan. Eat, breathe, and sleep golf. Got into it during COVID, and the bug has not gotten off of me," Nguyen laughed. "The fan experience is fantastic. I'm here with my boys!"

He and thousands of fans watched their favorite golfers.

"Seeing the players so close up and talking to new people and seeing them on T.V. and then in person is so cool. It's parents' day out! We got the babysitter, and we are taking in every minute of this," said Greg and Bree Hueners of Carlsbad.

"Even when the Sun is not shining, the golf bars are flying," said another golf fan, Millam Miller.

Inside some of the tents, everyone must quiet down when the red lights come on, and once it switches to green, you’re free to cheer.

"Lots of beverages are being consumed for sure. Lots of positive encouragement to the golfers. I want them to do well and know I'm here to support them," said Nguyen.

Families and friends enjoyed interactive games, food, drinks, shopping, and walking.

"Get your steps in, hit the 10,000 a day, see incredible talent, tons of distractions, tons of pressure, and so cool to see them perform under pressure," said Miller.

All had a good time! Even if you are not a fan of golf, Jimmy says it's never too late.

"It's golf! It’s the best thing in the world. If you're not golfing, what are you doing? Seriously," laughed Nguyen.