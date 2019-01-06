SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego launched its annual Summer Reading Program Saturday, encouraging residents of all ages to participate and earn prizes.

Program participants are grouped into one of five age groups from ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-11, 12-17 and 18 and above. Residents can complete the program by reading 10 books or logging 10 hours of reading during the two-month program. For completing the program, participants can receive prizes such as museum passes and book bags, according to city officials.

"We want to encourage both kids and adults to sign up for the Summer Reading Program," said Misty Jones, the city's library director. "We want to reach people where they are and the program is easy to access online and at your local library. The program also provides a great opportunity for kids to continue their learning throughout the summer months."

During last year's program, residents read nearly 262,000 books and read for more than 54,000 hours. Residents can register for the program at sandiego.gov/SummerReading or by visiting any of the city's 36 public libraries. This year's program will run through Aug. 31.