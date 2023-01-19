Thousands of crickets killed in Lakeside structure fire

Thousands of crickets and worms were killed in a structure fire in the Lakeside area of San Diego County.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Thousands of crickets and worms were killed in a structure fire early Thursday morning in the Lakeside area of San Diego County.

Lakeside Fire Department responded around 7:50 a.m. to the 14000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside following several reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters responding to the fire observed a large plume of smoke rising into the air over El Monte Valley, according to Jeremy Davis, a Fire Marshall and Public Information Officer for the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

"We found two large chicken-coupe-style buildings currently being used for raising crickets for pet stores," Fire Marshall Davis said. One of the buildings was completely engulfed in flames, while another was partially involved.

A location search of the reported address revealed the location was home to Williams Worm Farm

Video from OnScene.TV showed several structures burnt to a crisp while firefighters continuously doused what was left with thick streams of water.

Officials said a worker who tried to extinguish the flames was injured and treated for smoke inhalation at an area hospital.

More than $200,000 in damages was expected to have been incurred due to the blaze, Fire Marshall Davis said.