SAN DIEGO — Monday thousands of local grocery workers from Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons will decide Monday whether or not to give their union leaders the power to strike. Negotiation talks are at a standstill.



“We’ve little or no progress. We've met 17 times. This has become nothing more than a stall tactic,” said Todd Walters, UFCW Local135 President. “These workers work very hard. They’re people just like you and I. They have homes. We need to support them.



The workers who will be voting include butchers, produce workers, checkers, courtesy clerks, deli and bakery employees. The main sticking point is wages.



Monday’s vote doesn't necessarily mean a strike will take place, but if the workers approve one union leaders can strike whenever they want and a walkout is possible.

Workers will have three opportunities to vote on Monday. The first vote will be held at 9:00 a.m. News 8 reached out to Kroger, who owns Ralphs, for comment, but we did not receive a response.

The last time grocery workers went on strike was in 2003. For more than four months, 70,000 union workers throughout Southern California, picketed outside of stores.