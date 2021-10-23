Thousands of participants running in 'Rock 'N' Roll Running Series' Sunday

"We can feel the energy in San Diego," said Race Director Meryl Leventon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of participants are running Sunday in the highly anticipated Rock 'N Roll Running Series. People are traveling from across the globe to take part.

The Rock 'N' Roll Running Series is back for its 23rd year and for Bill Aaron, it's his 23rd time running this race, just in time for his birthday.

"I was here in '98 and in it every year since. It’s the hometown course. I started with Rock 'N' Roll. I treasure it every year," said Aaron.

Aaron along with other athletes are ecstatic the popular event is finally here.

"I'm just grateful that we get to do this. It's been 18 months since we could put a bib on and hear a gun go off. It's wonderful. Great to have it back!' said Aaron.

"I've been excited and looking forward to this," said participant, Lynda Morlet.

The 13.1 mile half marathon and 26.2-mile marathon start at Balboa Park and finish in downtown San Diego. The race was delayed to October this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say it’s a great boost to the San Diego economy.

"In years past, this event brings in $42 million to San Diego," said Leventon.

Organizers are expecting 18,000 runners to cross the finish line Sunday, from all 50 states and 35 countries. Participants can also expect many new elements this year.

"We have drag queens on a catwalk. We have a Ron Burgundy on Adams Avenue, and a Tom Cruise look-a-like. We got all kinds of new things," said Leventon.

Organizers say rain or shine, the bands and entertainers will still perform.

"Absolutely, our bands will be out there ready to rock no matter what," said Leventon.

"The bands are what keeps us moving during the race. It's the excitement of it all," said Morlet.

