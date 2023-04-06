Thousands participate in 25th annual Rock 'N' Roll Running Series | Army veteran raises $100k

More than 25,000 runners participated Sunday in the 25th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

SAN DIEGO — Over 25,000 runners participated Sunday in the 25th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

No one brought the energy up more than runner Darryl Coleman.

"Amazing energy! Let's do it, San Diego! East lake! Come on, San Diego!" cheers Coleman.

He’s completed 30 half marathons.

"It's the perfect distance for me. I get pumped up! No steel, no deal! Let's go!" Coleman yells.

Runners enjoyed a lot of entertainment on the course: from 90’s cover bands to impersonators.

This will be army veteran John Lamb’s 12th half marathon.

"U.S. Army Captain!" Lamb chants.

He helped raise more than $100,000 for St. Jude families while training.

"I'm 73 years old. I'm just trying to get to the end!" Lamb chuckles.

For many, this race is a physical and mental challenge.

"I do it to run off the crazy. I had a baby nine months ago, so this is a great way to get back into it," said Nicole Haight.

Other runners get all decked out in full costumes.

"I dress up at races. As it's a Rock 'n' Roll theme, I dressed as a rock and roller," Nicolas Pogu. "I had two shots and had some good times. I feel great! I'm ready to go to the beer garden and cheer people on at the finish line!"

Runners are eager to cross that finish line and are ready to Rock 'n' Roll next year.

"I have so much positive energy! I want to give away for the rest of the day!" smiles Coleman.

"Looking forward to next year! 2024," said Pogu.