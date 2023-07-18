Prank bomb threat forces Phil's BBQ in Santee to evacuate

A "prank call" of a bomb threat forced employees to evacuate Phil's BBQ in Santee while authorities swept the premises.

SANTEE, Calif. — Phil's BBQ in Santee was forced to evacuate diners and employees after someone called the restaurant Tuesday afternoon and made a bomb threat.

San Diego Sheriff's Department received a call from an employee at Phil's BBQ in the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road in Santee around 2:35 p.m. with reports of a bomb threat.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that Phil's BBQ management had already evacuated the restaurant.

San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit was called to sweep the restaurant for "anything suspicious," a Watch Commander with San Diego Sheriff's said.

An employee at Phil's BBQ told CBS 8 that they received a prank call from an unknown person, prompting the restaurant to evacuate.

Authorities never located a suspicious package or bomb on the premises.

The restaurant resumed normal services shortly after authorities cleared the scene.

San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.