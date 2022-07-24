Three men shot in Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood

Three men were shot and wounded on the front lawn of a home at a party.

SAN DIEGO — Three men were shot and wounded on the front lawn of a home in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, police said Sunday.

The shootings happened at 10:41 p.m. Saturday during a party in the 4800 block of Beech Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Several attendees heard gunshots and when they came out to the front of the house they saw three men on the lawn who had been shot, the officer said.

A 33-year-old, 37-year-old and 22-year-old had been shot several times, Heims said. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

No one saw the shootings and there were no suspect descriptions.