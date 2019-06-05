SAN DIEGO — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm house fire that broke out Sunday evening in Mira Mesa. The fire was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 10900 block of Sunny Meadow Street.

Three people were badly burned in the fire and transported to an area hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which also reported that the fire started in the garage and could be a marijuana grow operation.

There was no word as of Sunday evening as to how the fire started. Authorities asked that people avoid the area.

Crews responding to house fire in Mira Mesa
KFMB