SAN DIEGO — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm house fire that broke out Sunday evening in Mira Mesa. The fire was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 10900 block of Sunny Meadow Street.

Three people were badly burned in the fire and transported to an area hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which also reported that the fire started in the garage and could be a marijuana grow operation.

There was no word as of Sunday evening as to how the fire started. Authorities asked that people avoid the area.

KFMB