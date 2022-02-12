x
Three people, two family dogs killed after car crashes into tree

The fatal crash happened around 4 p.m. on East H Street in Chula Vista.
Credit: CBS 8

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people and two family dogs were killed on Saturday after their car lost control and crashed into a tree. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on East H Street. 

A fourth passenger is hospitalized and in critical condition, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed to CBS 8. 

Traffic on westbound H street was closed for hours while police investigated. Cars were stuck in heavy traffic on eastbound H street due to lane closures.

Residents living at Beacon Cove apartments, located in front of where the car crashed, tell CBS 8 they have had concerns about cars speeding on the street.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.

