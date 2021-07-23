News 8 Throwback: Little boy stuck in chimney 'like Santa' interviews 45 years later

"Did you really tell the fireman that if Santa can get down the chimney you can too?" asks Gordon. "Yeah," said Bobby.

SAN DIEGO — Do you remember where you were in 1976? Well, one man remembers being stuck in a chimney as a little boy in this News 8 Throwback.

Robert Gordon emailed News 8 asking if we still have a news story of when he was stuck in a chimney and, turns out, the station still had the video in its archives.

In the video from 1976, News 8’s Jim Gordon is reporting.

“Eight-year-old Bobby is a resourceful youngster. He climbed on top of the patio with these stools and onto the roof and into the chimney and then got stuck," reports Gordon.

Luckily, local firefighters helped him get out by breaking a window and using a rope. He got out with just a few scrapes and bruises.

“Bobby how do you feel?" Gordon asks.

"Fine," said Bobby.

"Did you really tell the fireman that if Santa can get down the chimney, you can too?" asks Gordon.

"Yeah," said Bobby.

"You still believe that?" asks Gordon.

"Yeah," answers Bobby.

"Would you do it again?" asks Gordon.

"No,” Bobby smiles.

Its been 45 years since the little boy was stuck in a chimney. Now, he’s 53-years-old and goes by Robert.

"Everybody just loves the story. I remember it like it was yesterday. I made an older kid mad at me. I was a turd back then. He threatened to beat me up. I decided with my great wisdom at 8-years-old to leave school. I didn’t tell anybody," said Robert.

He says he remembers running away to his house during recess from Westwood Elementary School in Rancho Bernardo and that’s when the principal went searching for him. His parents were not home at the time.

"The school principal drove up to the house and rang the doorbell and started yelling 'Bobby, are u in there?' and I was yelling, 'I'm in the chimney!'"

In the throwback video, the principal said, "I heard some sounds, someone saying 'help me, help me.'"

"I would like to make amends to my second grade teacher who probably thought like 'where is little Bobby Gordon?'" says Robert.

Today, Robert has a 15-year-old daughter, Emerson. He made sure to warn her not to climb down any chimneys.

A fun fact is News 8 reporter Jim Gordon shares the same name as Robert's father, however there is no relation.

Robert graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1987. Now, he lives in Apple Valley, Minnesota and is a former Colorado ski instructor. He plans to share this throwback video with family and friends.