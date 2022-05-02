10 years later | Looking back on the tragic death of Chargers legend Junior Seau

10 years after his passing, we remember Junior for his powerhouse performances and his involvement in the San Diego community. Enjoy these memories of #55.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the years, CBS 8 covered Junior Seau’s stellar career and his work with the Junior Seau Foundation. Sadly, we also had to cover Junior’s passing on May 2, 2012 and the outpouring of emotions that came from the community after.

Junior, who was born in Oceanside, California, entered the National Football League in 1990 after he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round. Ten years after his passing, we remember Junior for his powerhouse performances on the field and his involvement in the San Diego community. Enjoy these memories of #55 from our archives.

Fans gather to honor San Diego football legend Junior Seau at memorial in 2012

After the passing of legendary linebacker Junior Seau, fans packed Qualcomm Stadium to honor the former Charger, and San Diego native, at a public memorial. News 8's Alicia Summers was on hand for the event on May 11, 2012 which included speeches by football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, former Charger head coach Bobby Ross, then mayor Jerry Sanders, and Junior's one-time teammate LaDainian Tomlinson.

Junior Seau Foundation celebrates 20th anniversary in 2012

Just months before his passing in 2012, Junior Seau celebrated the 20th anniversary of his charity foundation. NFL stars including Marcus Allen, John Carney, Warren Moon, and Dermontti Dawson, and longtime San Diego broadcaster C.S. Keys were on hand to talk about Seau's work in the community especially supporting local children.

In 1995, 70,000 San Diego fans welcomed back the San Diego Chargers on their way to the Super Bowl

After the San Diego Chargers bested the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship on Jan. 15, 1995, fans in America’s Finest City were ready to celebrate! News 8’s Larry Himmel reported on the team’s homecoming following the game. Over 70,000 fans packed Jack Murphy Stadium for the occasion chanting “Super Bowl” and dancing as they waited to welcome home the players and coaches. Once they arrived, a teary-eyed Junior Seau addressed the crowd to roaring cheers. Our Chargers were on their way to their first Super Bowl in Miami, FL where they would eventually lose to the San Francisco 49ers, 49-26.

Two-part interview with San Diego Charger Junior Seau in 1993