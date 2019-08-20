SAN DIEGO — Students of all ages are heading back to the classroom across San Diego. Some schools are already back in session while others are resuming over the next couple of weeks. As kids say goodbye to summer and hello to homework, we’re taking a look at back-to-school News 8 snippets from years past. It seems from first day jitters to back-to-school shopping, some things never change.

As summer drew to a close in 1979, reporter Doug McAllister spoke to students in San Diego about their excitement - and trepidation - at heading back to the classroom. Kids told News 8 they were ready to go back to school for the "playground," "activities" and "seeing all our old friends."

In the fall of 1979, News 8's Jim Gordon visited Miramar Elementary in San Diego to see how a new batch of kindergartners were faring. The school had 54 students starting school for the first time and a handful talked to Jim about their first experiences in class - and showed off their first assignments.

In the fall of 1981, News 8's John Culea took a look at back-to-school shopping trends in San Diego. Some of the hot items of the time included: San Diego Chargers gear, frilly dresses and blouses, and big brand names like Lacoste, OP and Jordache.

On Sept. 14, 1981, University City High School in San Diego opened its doors for the first time and greeted more than 700 incoming sophomores and juniors. The school had been in the works for 17 years according to News 8 reporter I.J. Hudson who spoke to administrators about the first day chaos.

For this back-to-school throwback, our News 8 and KFMB staff went through their own archives and dug up school pictures from different eras taken all over the U.S. and beyond. Recognize these fresh faces?

News 8 Back-to-School pics News 8 morning anchor Eric Kahnert in fifth grade. Eric was voted Student Council President at Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley, Minnesota. News 8 reporter Abbie Alford and her brother Quinn surprised their folks with this picture from Red Bluff High School in the fall of 1995. KFMB radio inventory specialist Carolina Soler's first grade picture at Escuela Americana in El Salvador in 1974. News 8 chief meteorologist Karlene Chavis showing off her artwork at school back in the day. News 8 reporter Monique Griego's kindergarten picture. News 8 broadcast director Jesse Aceron in fifth grade at Brooklyn Elementary School in 1978. An adorable school picture of the Zevely Zone's Jeff Zevely. News 8 reporter Neda Iranpour in second grade at Serrania Elementary School in Woodland Hills, CA. News 8 archives editor Barb Nielsen's kindergarten picture from Glenwood School in Waukegan, Illinois in 1967. News 8 reporter Elizabeth Sanchez's kindergarten picture from El Rincon Elementary School in Culver City, CA. News 8 reporter Brandon Lewis's second grade picture at Public School 6 in New York City. KFMB broadcast continuity specialist Kathy Garriott shared this pic of her reluctant son on his first day at Del Norte High School in 4-S Ranch. Her daughter - who had graduated a few months earlier - got in on the fun! News 8 reporter Chris Gros (right) heading to kindergarten. News 8 anchor Marcella Lee's second grade picture at Our Lady of Refuge in Orchard Lake, Michigan. News 8 digital content producer Jen Lothspeich's fourth grade picture at Bostonia Elementary in El Cajon, CA - early 1990s. KFMB digital sales manager Steve Solberg heading to his first day of kindergarten in 1984. KFMB commercial production manager Heidi Flydal's kindergarten picture from Torrey Pines Elementary School in 1967. KFMB traffic coordinator Pamela McDonald in first grade at Kinnick Elementary School in Yokohama, Japan - Feb. 2, 1966. KFMB administrative assistant Cecelia Grundy's kindergarten picture. News 8 editor Joel Matis was a wild child back in his school days! KFMB finance director Lisa Matich's fifth grade picture KFMB account executive Nicole Plascencia's senior picture at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies in 2004. KFMB account executive Tracy Harrison's second grade picture at Dixie Elementary in Lucas Valley, CA in 1972.

