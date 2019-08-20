SAN DIEGO — Students of all ages are heading back to the classroom across San Diego. Some schools are already back in session while others are resuming over the next couple of weeks. As kids say goodbye to summer and hello to homework, we’re taking a look at back-to-school News 8 snippets from years past. It seems from first day jitters to back-to-school shopping, some things never change.
As summer drew to a close in 1979, reporter Doug McAllister spoke to students in San Diego about their excitement - and trepidation - at heading back to the classroom. Kids told News 8 they were ready to go back to school for the "playground," "activities" and "seeing all our old friends."
In the fall of 1979, News 8's Jim Gordon visited Miramar Elementary in San Diego to see how a new batch of kindergartners were faring. The school had 54 students starting school for the first time and a handful talked to Jim about their first experiences in class - and showed off their first assignments.
In the fall of 1981, News 8's John Culea took a look at back-to-school shopping trends in San Diego. Some of the hot items of the time included: San Diego Chargers gear, frilly dresses and blouses, and big brand names like Lacoste, OP and Jordache.
On Sept. 14, 1981, University City High School in San Diego opened its doors for the first time and greeted more than 700 incoming sophomores and juniors. The school had been in the works for 17 years according to News 8 reporter I.J. Hudson who spoke to administrators about the first day chaos.
For this back-to-school throwback, our News 8 and KFMB staff went through their own archives and dug up school pictures from different eras taken all over the U.S. and beyond. Recognize these fresh faces?
