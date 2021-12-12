From Blue Meanie Records in San Diego to a special trip to England, News 8 Throwback clips capture love for the Beatles in the 1980s

While we're enjoying the magic revealed in "Get Back," we've gathered up some clips from the 1980s that celebrate and explore the Beatles' legacy.

SAN DIEGO — The recent release of the Beatles documentary "Get Back" has people reminiscing about one of the world's biggest bands nearly 60 years since they first gained popularity. The film by Peter Jackson uses footage shot for the 1970 documentary film "Let it Be" and follows the band as they made the album of the same name - the one that would turn out to be their last.

The News 8 archives include several clips that showcase what the Beatles meant to fans in San Diego. And while we're enjoying the wonders revealed in "Get Back," watching John, Paul, George and Ringo craft some of our favorite songs we've gathered up some clips from the 1980s that celebrate and explore the Beatles' legacy.

Did San Diego kids know who the Beatles were in 1983?

Over a decade after they disbanded, on August 17, 1983, Hal Clement talked to 4th, 5th and 6th graders in San Diego about the Fab Four. Surprisingly, many did not know who the Beatles were when presented with an album cover featuring them.

John, Paul, George and Ringo had meant so much to the generations before but some of the youngsters in this clip just weren't familiar with them. Others recognized them right away and most said they'd at least heard of them. One little musical historian correctly named all four members of the Beatles.

The musicians that were popular with these local elementary school students at the time were Michael Jackson, AC/DC and Madness.

San Diego reporter shares love for the Beatles in 1984

News 8's Chris Saunders was a huge Beatles fan and in 1984 the San Diego reporter reflected on how they influenced him.

Chris reminisced about the first time he heard about the band - and their haircuts; and the first time he heard "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

"I'd never heard anything like it."

After hearing the Beatles for the first time, Chris saw them on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and decided he too wanted to play music. He said he got his first guitar within weeks.

"From the moment I heard the Beatles, I was never the same again. Nothing was ever the same again."

How many of us felt the same way?



Profile on San Diego Beatles memorabilia collector, owner of Blue Meanie Records Garry Shrum in 1984

On February 7, 1984, News 8's Hal Clement profiled a San Diego man who had amassed an incredible collection of Beatles memorabilia. Garry Shrum shared his memories of first seeing the Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964 and falling in love as did so many American kids did. Some parents - like Garry's, on the other hand, felt differently.

Garry's collection of Beatles records and other items overflowed his house and included over 2,000 singles and 1,800 albums from all over the world. The records and the album jackets varied from country to country so he had to have them all, of course. Garry also had a complete collection of Beatles' bubble gum cards, Beatles sneakers, a Beatles lunchbox, and Beatles bobbleheads.

Along with his collectibles, Garry shared his ponderings on the Beatles and why they captured the hearts of so many. The way their music changed over the years, their harmonies, and their creativity were some of the reasons Garry thought John, Paul, George and Ringo found success and adoration. He also shared some of his somber feelings about learning John Lennon was killed.

Garry turned his passion for the Beatles and music into a career opening Blue Meanie Records in El Cajon in 1976. It operated well into the 2000s and was a favorite among San Diego vinyl lovers.

Beatles music is released on CD in 1987

At last, Beatles music was available on compact disc in 1987 and San Diego fans were ecstatic. News 8's Linda Mour was at stores Feb. 26, 1987, to capture all the enthusiasm - and the lines.

"Today's the magic day," one fan said.

Linda asserted that CDs sounded better and lasted longer than records and tapes. Alas, decades later, many music-lovers have returned to listening to vinyl and many of these CDs are probably collecting dust somewhere.

San Diego's News 8 in England 1989: Beatles Special Report

In February 1989, News 8 went to England to explore the Beatles' roots. Their trip began in their hometown, Liverpool. Mathew Street is where it all began at The Cavern Club. Chris Saunders met the locals, including John Lennon’s uncle Charlie—who had doubts the band would succeed. They visited Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields. In London, Chris walked the Abbey Road crosswalk and gazed in wide wonder as he stepped into Abbey Road Studio two. No doubt a highlight of his life was playing the Steinway piano the Beatles used.