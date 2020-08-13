News 8 Throwback: Behind the scenes at News 8 in the 1960s & ‘70s

This week’s News 8 Throwback takes us behind the scenes at our stations with clips from the 1960s and ‘70s.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This week’s News 8 Throwback takes us behind the scenes at our stations with clips from the 1960s and ‘70s. These videos include a look inside the home of longtime anchor Ray Wilson, a look behind the scenes at the station with talent including Ted Leitner and the premiere of a syndicated evening show that some may remember.

News 8 anchor Ray Wilson’s home movies in the early 1960s and newsman's 20th-anniversary party in 1971

This clip starts with home movies from beloved News 8 anchor Ray Wilson. We see Ray’s wife Evelyn, their son, and adorable pets in their La Mesa home in 1960. The second part of the video is from Ray's 20th-anniversary party held in 1971. More Ray Wilson memories can be seen in this video and in the playlist at the end of this story.

Raw footage of the KFMB newsroom and personnel in 1976

This raw clip shows the KFMB newsroom in 1976 when it was located in downtown San Diego. Typewriters are heard along with scanner traffic. Some relics of the time are seen being used by writers such as a shoulder rests for desk phones and tobacco pipes.

Inside News 8 in July 1979

These clips from a summer day in early July 1979 showcase some of the excitement of the KFMB-TV newsroom and the way stories came together. Among the footage:

Glimpses of a story by reporter Jesse Macias on a naturalization ceremony at San Diego State University where we hear from a new U.S. citizen.

The shenanigans of the sports department featuring Ted Leitner.

Inside the broadcast booth where cues were given for the show.

A look at the anchors and camera crew in the studio and on set which looks a lot like a scene from “Anchorman.”

Syndicated show PM Magazine premieres on News 8 in 1979

This story from August 1983 features the premiere of News 8’s version of the syndicated TV news series PM Magazine. Our station was one of 46 offering the program at the time and stations shared content between them for the show. News 8’s version was co-hosted by Janet Zappala and Mark Walton who previewed what the show was set to cover. The premiere featured country singer Barbara Mandrell who was once named Miss Oceanside in San Diego County.