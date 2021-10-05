News 8 Throwback: 1985 Best of San Diego series features beaches, parks, and beautiful views

'The best is all around us' | A three-part series called The Best of San Diego highlighting everything from beautiful beaches to favored freeways in 1985.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In May 1985 News 8's Hal Clement had a nearly impossible task - to pick the best of San Diego.

"The whole county? You've gotta be kidding me!"

In a city and county filled with fantastic things, it was a tough assignment. So Hal and photographer/editor Jim Blankinship focused on highlights. They explored the area, talked to San Diegans along the way, and put this wonderful report together - a three-part series called The Best of San Diego.

Part 1

The first part of the series captures some of the natural beauty of San Diego County including beaches and lakes. Coronado, Windansea, La Jolla Shores, Carlsbad State Beach, Moonlight Beach, Lake Poway, Buena Vista Lagoon, Torrey Pines State Park, and Mt. Helix are all featured. Hal wrapped up part 1 with some of the best places for views of the sunset - the perfect way to end a day in America's Finest City.

Part 2

Next up, Hal featured some of the best man-made or human-enhanced areas of San Diego County - our parks. Of course, Balboa Park was at the top of many locals' lists. Presidio, Kate Sessions, Torrey Pines, Oceanside Harbor and Cabrillo Monument also got high marks from locals and News 8's crew.

Part 3

Finishing up the "Best of" series, Hal presented a hodgepodge of San Diego favorites from best places to exercise to best freeways to best drives. Some of the familiar spots you'll see include Mission Bay, Boardwalk, Highway 52, Interstate 8, 163, and Highway 79.

Hal summed up this assignment by saying "there's just too much that's good about our county to get it all in - and isn't that nice that the best of San Diego isn't confined to just a couple of spots - the best is all around us."