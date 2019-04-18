SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have visited San Diego for many reasons over the years. Sometimes they were making films with our beautiful city as a backdrop, other times they were promoting books they wrote or movies they made. No matter the reason, News 8 captured these many famous faces and sometimes got to interview the stars as well.

These clips from our archives include face-time with Jane Fonda, Marilyn Monroe, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Raquel Welch - who once worked for News 8!

Grab some popcorn and head back to decades past with these stars of yesteryear.

In 1958, Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe was in San Diego - along with legendary actors Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis - to film scenes for "Some Like It Hot" on Coronado Beach. Years later News 8's Ben Cutshall unearthed lost footage from the film set which Larry Himmel shared with our viewers in 1999. The footage shows the 32-year-old blonde bombshell in between takes smiling and chatting with her co-stars.

In 1977, New's 8 Janine Tartaglia got to interview Rocky Balboa himself - Sylvester Stallone. Sly was just coming off the success of writing and starring in the first "Rocky" film the year before when he sat down with News 8 cameras in the Coronado area of San Diego. The 30-year-old talked about the challenges faced in making the movie and how it proved that low-budget pictures could keep up with "high-budget monsters of today, and knock them down."

Two clips from 1976 and 1978 show Jane Fonda speaking in San Diego. Never one to shy away from controversy, in the first clip Fonda talks about how people respond to her strong beliefs and in the second - outside the Ken Cinema - she discusses issues facing Americans at that time. The second clip also features a quick glimpse of the theatre's marquee advertising a showing of Fonda's 1973 film "A Doll's House."

In 1978, Arnold Schwarzenegger visited a San Diego bookstore to sign copies of his latest book "Arnold: The Education of a Bodybuilder," which was part autobiography and part weight-training guide. Fans turned out in droves to get their copies of the book and muscle magazines signed. News 8's Carol Kendrick spoke to the star of "Pumping Iron" about own popularity.

News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch returned to the station in 2010, over 50 years after she worked there. Reporter Larry Himmel welcomed the former Miss La Jolla to the weather set where they talked about her memories of reporting the weather, the beauty pageants that led to her acting career and the book she had just released "Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage."

See below for vintage pictures of Raquel’s time at News 8.

Raquel Welch during her time at News 8 in San Diego News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960. A photo of News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch as Miss San Diego County. She also held the titles of Fairest of the Fair and Miss Con-Tour. The back of the previous photo includes information about Raquel including her beauty pageant titles and her academic accomplishments. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960 with Bob Mills. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960 with Bob Mills (left) and Mel Knoepp (right). News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960 as Bob Mills (left) and Mel Knoepp (right) enjoy a cup of coffee. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960. News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch appearing on the station's "Sun Up" program in 1960 with Bob Mills.

