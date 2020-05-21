News 8 Throwback: Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood 1990s series Part 1 Fletcher Hills, Kearny Mesa, Mission Beach, & Scripps Ranch

Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood covered areas big and small from the coast to East County and everywhere in between showcasing the charm and unique aspects of each area.

SAN DIEGO — For many years, beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel did a series on different neighborhoods throughout San Diego County showcasing the charm and unique aspects of each. Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood covered areas big and small from the coast to East County and everywhere in between.

In part 1 we present a handful of the series from the early 1990s with more to come next week – and there will be additional editions to come so stay tuned!

Fletcher Hills

In Fletcher Hills in 1993, our reporter found a family friendly neighborhood with lots of little ones and appealing vista views. Larry visited the area's oldest beauty salon to get all the gossip and spoke to the local authorities (school safety patrol officers) to get the inside scoop.

Kearny Mesa

From 1991, this edition in Kearny Mesa highlights the neighborhood hidden away from the busy noise of fast-food chains and car dealerships in the area. Residents talked to Larry about their love for Kearny Mesa and how nearby Montgomery Field kept things lively.

Mission Beach

In the early 1990s, beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel did a series on different neighborhoods throughout San Diego County showcasing the charm and unique aspects of each. In this 1992 clip from Mission Beach, Larry finds mostly locals enjoying the surf and the sand. Larry called the area San Diego's most colorful and controversial beach. He put it well saying Mission Beach was more than just a place, "it's an attitude."

Scripps Ranch