News 8 Throwback: Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood 1990s series Part 1 Fletcher Hills, Kearny Mesa, Mission Beach, & Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO — For many years, beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel did a series on different neighborhoods throughout San Diego County showcasing the charm and unique aspects of each. Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood covered areas big and small from the coast to East County and everywhere in between.
In part 1 we present a handful of the series from the early 1990s with more to come next week – and there will be additional editions to come so stay tuned!
Fletcher Hills
In Fletcher Hills in 1993, our reporter found a family friendly neighborhood with lots of little ones and appealing vista views. Larry visited the area's oldest beauty salon to get all the gossip and spoke to the local authorities (school safety patrol officers) to get the inside scoop.
Kearny Mesa
From 1991, this edition in Kearny Mesa highlights the neighborhood hidden away from the busy noise of fast-food chains and car dealerships in the area. Residents talked to Larry about their love for Kearny Mesa and how nearby Montgomery Field kept things lively.
Mission Beach
In this 1992 clip from Mission Beach, Larry finds mostly locals enjoying the surf and the sand. Larry called the area San Diego's most colorful and controversial beach. He put it well saying Mission Beach was more than just a place, "it's an attitude."
Scripps Ranch
In this 1992 edition of Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood, our beloved reporter explored Scripps Ranch. Residents young and old had good things to say about the area noting friendly neighbors and ample greenery. Larry found many Scripps Ranchians enjoyed the outdoors and said living there was like living in a small town.