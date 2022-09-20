News 8 Throwback: Miramar Air Show flying across San Diego skies

As the MCAS Miramar Air Show gets ready to return for the first time since 2019, enjoy these CBS 8 archive clips of air show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2022 Miramar Air Show is set to return to the skies this weekend after a nearly a three year hiatus, we’re taking a look back at some of our News 8 archive clips of Miramar Air Show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s in San Diego.

This year’s air show's theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win” and will be held Sept. 23 – 25. MCAS Miramar said "It is a direct reflection of the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness."

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day with the show wrapping up at around 4:15 p.m., according to MCAS Miramar. You can find the full show schedule here.

The Blue Angels perform at the Miramar Air Show in San Diego in 1978 and 1980

For decades, one highlight of the Miramar Air Show has been the Blue Angels who perform gasp-inducing stunts high in the sky. These videos from 1978 and 1980 show some of the Angels’ tricks – along with tragedies. In 1978, a Blue Angel pilot perished in a fiery crash – but the other Angels said the show must go to honor their fallen comrade. News 8’s I.J. Hudson went along for a few loops and rolls with the Blue Angels and talks about his experience in the footage from 1980.

1991 Miramar Air Show in San Diego highlights aircraft used in Gulf War

The 1991 Miramar Air Show highlighted aircraft used in the Gulf War – also known as Operation Desert Storm – which had ended earlier that year. News 8’s Margaret Radford reported on the “victory machines” that were on display and in the air for that year’s air show. The clip includes an aeronautical engineer talking about seeing the planes he worked on entertaining the large crowds.

CBS 8 reporter flies high with the Blue Angels in San Diego ahead of 1998 Miramar Air Show

In 1998, CBS 8 reporter Taylor Baldwin got a special look at the Miramar Air Show by taking flight with the world-famous Blue Angels. Taylor got to experience supersonic speed, an aileron roll and more on her journey. They pilot even let her steer the aircraft before he landed them safely back at MCAS Miramar.

CBS 8's Steve Price takes to the San Diego skies in an Extra 300 ahead of 1999 Miramar Air Show