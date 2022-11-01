News 8 Throwback: San Diego concert footage of Duran Duran, Beastie Boys, Garth Brooks and more

From an interview with Jan and Dean to a snippet of Duran Duran's "A View to a Kill," these are just the latest musical gems we've come across in the CBS 8 archives.

SAN DIEGO — Were you at these shows? Some of the most enjoyable CBS 8 archive footage to share is of San Diego concerts through the years. From an interview with legendary musical duo Jan and Dean to a snippet of one of the best-known songs from Duran Duran's heyday, these are just the latest musical gems we've come across. Our cameras were sometimes limited in how much of a performance they could capture, but we hope these will bring back fond memories if you were lucky enough to be there - or wish you were.

Jan and Dean interviewed in San Diego during comeback tour in 1983

CBS 8's Dave Cohen interviewed the pop-rock duo Jan and Dean on July 1, 1983, ahead of their Fourth of July holiday weekend concerts at San Diego's Wild Animal Park (later known as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.) The two were known for their surf music hits including "Surf City" and "Dead Man's Curve" in the 1960s. The pair's career together came to a halt in 1966 when Jan (birth name: William Jan Berry) suffered brain damage in a car wreck.

Years later the two began making music together again and touring to play their hits for fans. They spoke to Dave Cohen about the timeless quality of music like theirs and the Beach Boys.

Duran Duran concert at San Diego Sports Arena in 1987

Footage from the CBS 8 archives of British new wave group Duran Duran at San Diego Sports Arena on July 28, 1987.

The clip includes the band performing "A View to a Kill" which was the title track of a James Bond movie starring Roger Moore in 1985.

Our footage also features singer Simon LeBon and bassist John Taylor wearing very '80s vests for the show. The San Diego concert was part of the group's Strange Behaviour Tour following the release of their fourth studio album "Notorious" in 1986.

Run DMC and the Beastie Boys concert at San Diego Sports Arena 1987

Excited fans outside the San Diego Sports Arena spoke to CBS 8 reporter Artie Ojeda before the Run DMC and Beastie Boys concert on June 19, 1987. Some fans dressed like the groups while others tried replicating their lyrics.

Security was tight with pat-downs and metal detectors due to an incident of gang violence the year before at a Run DMC concert in Long Beach. At least 42 people were stabbed and beaten at the show in August 1986, according to reports at the time.

Some said the violence or threat of further violence was blown out of proportion by the media.

"Perhaps to get back at the media, our cameras were allowed to roll on the Beastie Boys for a grand total of 26 seconds," Artie Ojeda reported

Footage of a concert by pop-rock band the Romantics in San Diego on October 21, 1986. The band is seen performing 'When I Look in Your Eyes" at The Bacchanal - a small club in the Clairemont Mesa area.

The band - sometimes classified as new wave - is best known for their worldwide hits "What I Like About You" and "Talking in Your Sleep."

The Judds 1991 farewell tour with Garth Brooks stops in San Diego

Country superstars, Naomi and Wynonna Judd and country's newest sensation Garth Brooks wowed the crowds at NAS Miramar on June 26, 1991. Backstage, Brooks praised The Judds, "if country music were a Christmas tree, The Judds would bring another ornament to it...they have brought another side to country music-the mother-daughter thing." Bonus video after the Marianne Kushi story is Garth performing "Not Counting You" live at the show.