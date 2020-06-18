News 8 Throwback: ‘On the Move’ series uncovers hidden San Diego history in 1978

“On the Move” was a series that involved finding interesting places and information around Southern California and beyond. Though short-lived, it was well-loved.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — In the late 1970s, News 8 featured a series called “On the Move,” which was the brainchild of Jim Holtzman who was our beloved news director from 1978 to 1993. The concept involved finding interesting places and information around Southern California and beyond. Though short-lived, the reporter and others who worked on the pieces remember them with great fondness.

Here are a few “On the Move” editions – with many more to come in future News 8 Throwbacks – and below are some memories from those who put them together.

In the summer of 1978, News 8’s Doug McAllister presented an edition of “On the Move” from the Twin Inns in Carlsbad. The immaculate Victorian structure was once a single-family home which in fact had a twin building next to it which was demolished in the 1950s to make room for parking. The homes became inns around 1900 and then eventually restaurants. The one that remained became known for its fried chicken dinners with a bar adorned with vintage Tiffany lamps.

The building housed The Land & Water Company restaurant for several years most recently, but they closed in October 2019. Other shops remain in the building as of 2020.

Sticking to the Carlsbad area, Doug also reported on how the city in North County San Diego got its name. The strange story starts at a well in the heart of the city and includes healing waters and a European city, once with the same name. The historic site where the city got its name still stands featuring therapeutic spa treatments and the alkaline water that has made it famous for nearly 140 years!

In July 1978, News 8 photographer Bill Polick spotted an unusual yard so he told "On the Move" reporter Doug McAllister about it and they went to investigate. They met the 82-year-old owner Bert Pletcher, a retired engineer who worked for The Southern Pacific Railroad. He must have really missed the railroad life after retiring in 1950. If you can't work at the rail station, you can bring it home. A fine collection, Bert.

For this edition of "On the Move," News 8's Doug McCallister took a tour of a special building at Camp Pendleton. What was once a bunkhouse for ranch hands on the Rancho Santa Margarita y Las Flores became a museum on the Marine base. When Doug visited the building had just gone through renovations and was getting ready to reopen. The museum began in 1965 but the idea to restore and preserve it - and other buildings from the Rancho - came from President Franklin Roosevelt who visited in 1942 for the dedication of Camp Pendleton. The Rancho Santa Margarita y Las Flores is a national historic landmark that dates back to at least 1827.

Former News 8 “On the Move” reporter Doug McAllister and camera assistant Robert von Gyurcsy: shared their memories of the series with us:

Douglas McAllister:

"'On the Move' was loosely based on CBS News' series 'On the Road' with Charles Kuralt. The idea, as I remember it, was to find interesting things and places which could be visited by our viewers in a "day trip" or even less than a day. It was Jim Holtzman's idea.

It suited me well since I was from the East Coast and in the late 1970s, experiencing southern California for the first time. It sure helped to have California native Bill Polick as part of the team and Bob Von Gyurcsy too because he had lived in Cali for awhile.

While Hollywood stories...Grauman's Theater, the sidewalk hand and footprints of stars...were fun, I especially enjoyed those closer to San Diego that were part of the county's history and lifestyle.

The Old Plank road to Yuma, the Railroad house (that Bill found), an airplane house in Encinitas, taquitos at El Indio and the Caesar salad being invented in Tijuana (although others claim it was invested elsewhere).

A story I won't forget was about the Orange Inn in Corona del Mar on Coast Highway. We all know by now what Corona del Mar has become. Back then, there was just a roadside smoothie shop on undeveloped land frequented mostly by surfers...part of southern California's not-so-distant past that is gone but not forgotten.'

Robert von Gyurcsy: