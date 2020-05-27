News 8 Throwback: Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood 1990s series Part 2 Bankers Hill, Bird Rock, Burlingame, Encanto & Encinitas

Last week we presented a handful of the series and this week we have even more from the early 1990s. There will be additional editions to come so stay tuned!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For many years, beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel did a series on different neighborhoods throughout San Diego County showcasing the charm and unique aspects of each. Larry Himmel’s Neighborhood covered areas big and small from the coast to East County and everywhere in between.

Bankers Hill

In 1992, Larry visited one of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods - Bankers Hill. A bit hard to find and hard to define, the area sits just south of Hillcrest. One of Larry's stops in the neighborhood was the Spruce Street Suspension Bridge which was built in 1912 and still offers wonderful views today. Bankers Hill was built before World War I by some of San Diego's top architects which is clear from the beautiful homes seen in the area in this clip and if you take a drive there now.

Bird Rock

In this 1992 edition, Larry profiled the coastal community of Bird Rock. One of the residents he talked to said it was like living in paradise, the nicest place in the world. That's hard to dispute. Breathtaking views, tidepools to peruse--Larry called it one of San Diego's very special neighborhoods.

Burlingame

In 1992 he visited the beautiful urban enclave of Burlingame. The sidewalks were pink and the architecture distinctive. One resident described it as quiet, calm, and friendly. Another said it was close to everything. Tucked in between South Park and North Park and east of Balboa Park, this neighborhood built after World War II, is indeed, well worth a visit.

Encanto

This piece from 1992 features the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Encanto. One local middle school teacher described it as a place full of families and children of different backgrounds. He noted that crime in the area was balanced by all the good coming from the neighborhood as well. Larry called it a neighborhood of hope, despite its spotty reputation.

Encinitas