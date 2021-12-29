Each week we compile videos around a theme but hidden gems always find their way to the surface as well. Here are the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos of 2021.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the oldest station in San Diego, News 8 holds a treasure trove of videos in our archives that chronicle local history. We have been honored to share them with our viewers over the past few years.

Since 2018, our News 8 Throwback series has presented these looks back at San Diego's neighborhoods, people, and communities, and we continue to find unexpected surprises along the way.

Each week we compile videos around a theme but hidden gems always find their way to the surface as well and can be found on YouTube.

Here are the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos viewers loved the most out of what we shared in 2021:

10. Frank Sinatra concert at San Diego Sports Arena 1991

Several decades into his career, Ol' Blue Eyes made a tour stop in San Diego and performed at the Sports Arena. Fans of all ages paid $41 dollars to see then-75-year-old Frank Sinatra belt out tunes effortlessly. We shared this video in May along with two other Sinatra clips and clips of Stevie Wonder and Luciano Pavarotti concerts in San Diego.

One commenter on YouTube noted that the Chairman of the Board still had "a golden voice" and could "run with the pack... or not."

9. The last farm in Mission Valley 1977

Mission Valley in 2021 looks more concrete jungle than farmland, but that wasn't always the case. When we shared this video in August, some of our audience commented with memories of farms in the central area of San Diego, others couldn't believe there were ever farms there and some remembered the Ferarri family who owned the dairy farm featured here.

"I live in SD and I have to drive through Mission Valley every day to get to work. If someone told me that there were once farms in Mission Valley, I would have never believed it," wrote YouTube user RedHood.

"I remember traveling down the freeway with my family and the smell was so incredible. With your eyes closed you knew where you were. Probably no one misses that," Jennifer Kindschi wrote on Facebook.

8. The Beach Boys Pet Sounds Shoot at San Diego Zoo 1966

An amazing find in the News 8 archives: film of the day in 1966 when the Beach Boys went to the San Diego Zoo for a photoshoot for the iconic album "Pet Sounds." After we shared the video in February - 55 years after it was shot - News 8's Jeff Zevely showed the lost footage to Mike Love from the Beach Boys who had never seen it before.

"I remember it well. We went to the petting zoo," said Love.

Jeff also asked Love if the rumors were true about the band being banned from the zoo following the shoot.

"Hey now, wait a minute let's let bygones be bygones," Love said. "I have no idea why they said that. Maybe something rude was said or done but I comported myself as a perfect gentleman," said Love.

7. The summer of 1981 in San Diego

Ahh summertime in San Diego...it just doesn't get any sweeter. Surfing, sunbathing, building sandcastles, volleyball, picnics, and Over-The-Line - all in this photo essay from the summer of 1981. The shorts may be a little shorter and styles have changed over the years, but when we shared this clip in June it was a nice reminder that summer in San Diego is the same as it's ever been.

6. San Diego history as told in 1978

In November 1978, News 8's Shirley Clum shared lots of interesting tidbits about the history of San Diego in a series of reports.

Shirley's trip back in time went all the way to the 1880s and covered - among other things - the industries San Diego was once known for - including ostrich farms, brick making, butcher shops, and cigar making.

5. No Doubt Surprise Concert at Carlsbad High School 2001

Students at Carlsbad High School in San Diego County no doubt got the surprise of a lifetime on December 8, 2001, when MTV held a special concert for them. The MTV show surprised fans all over the country with a free and unexpected concert by none other than No Doubt. Gwen Stefani gave quite an energetic performance, even doing pushups for the crazed crowd.

Fans loved the video just as much in 2021 when we shared it along with other San Diego concert footage back in January.

One student shared their memory of the concert:

"I ditched last period so I could be front row when this happened," Jimmy Perry wrote.

4. The Beverly Hillbillies 1993 film

When legendary actress Cloris Leachman has passed away at the age of 94 in January we brought out this fun footage in her honor.

In 1993 News 8's George Pennacchio interviewed the stars of "The Beverly Hillbillies" movie. Cloris starred as Granny.

Her manager said she died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas.

3. Profile on San Diego neighborhood North Park 1986

In October and November, News 8 reporters did a series of special Then & Now reports looking back at San Diego neighborhood profiles from the 1970s, '80s and '90s. These pieces from all over the county showcased how much some things have changed over the years while others have stayed the same.

2. Barrio Logan in San Diego 1979 Profile

Speaking of Barrio Logan, this series on the South County San Diego neighborhood has been extremely popular since we shared it in October. The multi-part story by News 8 reporter Judy Elfenbein with photographer Ron Johnson is an in-depth report on the community.

Commenters on our YouTube page have shared their favorite memories of the area and some even saw their own family in our story. One highlight for many was seeing Las Cuatro Milpas which has been a favorite restaurant for many in Barrio Logan since 1933.

"Thank you for this. My father is Carlos Castañeda. Seeing how my Father, Late Aunt Linda, Grandfather and Grandmother, lived before my time was very special. Thank you," wrote user xoco85.

"My husband is the guy with the big fro, beard and cigarette in this video.. a year before I met him, wow," wrote Theresa Corcovelos.

"Thank you for posting this video! What a beautiful moment for my family and I to reflect on the progress that’s been made—and what still must be done!" wrote Aida C. Castaneda.

1. Suspects throw money from truck during police chase on San Diego freeway in 2009

When a traffic incident with an armored truck resulted in cash flying around a San Diego freeway in November, it reminded us of a similar incident in 2009.

As a Ford pickup wanted in a drug investigation was being chased by police down a San Diego freeway in March 2009, one of the suspects began throwing money from the vehicle's window. CBS 8's Marcella Lee and photographer Joe Wiedemann were right there to catch the wild scene as the man threw the cash four times caught on camera. Dozens of people stopped to retrieve the bills. Some pulled over while others stopped their cars right in the traffic lanes of the freeway.

In just over a month, it became our most-viewed News 8 Throwback video of the year.

YouTube viewers noted our crew's good fortune (pun intended) of being on the freeway right when the scene unfolded.

"The timing of [a] cameraman being at the right spot and the drug dealers throwing money out is impeccable," wrote one.



Honorable Mention: The American Tank Rampage: San Diego neighborhood terrorized by Army vet driving stolen tank in 1995

Although we originally shared this video in 2020, it resurfaced as one of News 8's most viewed videos in 2021 and is now our most viewed video by far in News 8 Throwback history. Perhaps because so many San Diegans remember the day an M-60 Patton tank terrorized the streets for 23 minutes in 1995.

It barreled through streets, smashed into cars and other vehicles, and knocked down light poles — leaving thousands without energy or water. The driver was Army veteran Shawn Nelson, 35, and San Diego residents held their breath as they waited for his rampage to come to an end. Nelson was the only fatality in the incident though the damage was long-lasting.