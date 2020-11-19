News 8 Throwback: San Diego's greatest hits

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — News 8 made history as the first TV station to hit the airwaves in San Diego in May of 1949. News 8 has been around for more than 70 years – if it happened in San Diego, our cameras were there.
News 8 Throwback was launched in July 2018. Each week we dig into our vast archive and resurrect the best and most interesting stories in the collection -- and what a collection we have -- you might call us the hoarder station. We’re proud of that and we think it’s our duty and a privilege to be able to share it with generations of San Diegans.
In this Throwback Special, we crack into our video vault to share some of our greatest hits with you, from music legends to iconic restaurants to mega celebrities. Maybe you were there at one of these concerts – see if you can spot yourself in the crowd.
News 8 Throwback Special
One of the most popular throwback themes is concerts, from the Rolling Stones in 1965 to the Eagles in 1994. Other video clips from the past that chart high on the list of popular themes is our footage of celebrities, politicians and even royalty! In this video we take you behind-the-scenes of our News 8 Throwbacks. Enjoy!