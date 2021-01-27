News 8 Throwback: Jewel, No Doubt, The Judds and more play concerts in San Diego

Our News 8 archives are a treasure trove of classic concert footage across the decades.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We’re adding more concerts to our already lengthy News 8 Throwback YouTube concerts playlist. It’s such a treat to see the shows so many of us went to -- long before we could record them on our phones. Good thing News 8 photographers were there to capture all the fun. More than ever, we are missing live concerts so hopefully these clips will conjure up happy memories of your favorite bands playing in San Diego decades ago.

Jewel at Hahn Cosmopolitan Theatre 1995

She launched her career here -- the darling of the burgeoning coffee house scene. Jewel Kilcher was a regular at Java Joe’s in Ocean Beach. In 1995 she performed with The Rugburns at Hahn Cosmopolitan Theatre downtown. The script from March 2, 1995 says people were calling the San Diego artist the next Sheryl Crow. “Jewel’s star is on the rise, but her attitude is still down to earth.” Her debut album “Pieces of You” was released a few days before this performance. It became a big hit two years later when Bob Dylan invited her to tour with him. Chart topping songs include “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me.” Several tracks were recorded at Inner Change coffee house in Pacific Beach.

Her voice is beautiful and she’s as sweet as can be in her brief interview.

Lollapalooza 1994

Larry Himmel said it was like a huge fraternity party, a generation X-Fest. From the looks of the video, he was spot on. A music festival on the San Diego State campus -- a perfect venue for Lollapalooza 1994. Security was tight and cameras weren’t allowed in the music tents, so we didn’t get Smashing Pumpkins or Green Day performances, but still plenty of action and excitement in the area Larry compared to the Swap Meet.

No Doubt Surprise Concert at Carlsbad High School 2001

Students at Carlsbad High School in San Diego County no doubt got the surprise of a lifetime on December 8, 2001 when MTV held a special concert for them. The MTV show surprised fans all over the country with a free and unexpected concert. Gwen Stefani gave quite an energetic performance, even doing pushups for the crazed crowd. News 8 photojournalist Kenny McGregor caught all the action on stage and in the audience. This was likely a day these students will never forget. The video is mostly uncut so you can catch every awesome moment.

Marlboro Country Music Tour 1987: The Judds, Merle Haggard, and Alabama

A big night for country music fans on April 2, 1987 at the San Diego Sports Arena. On the bill, some of country music’s biggest superstars -- The Judds, Merle Haggard and the Strangers and Alabama. Songs from all three bands in the video below.

Chris Isaak at The Bacchanal in San Diego 1987

This is Chris early on in his career at a small venue in Clairemont. Many artists that went on to have huge careers performed there. Isaak is one of them. The script from April 1, 1987 reads “Chris Isaak is a relatively new name in music, but his loyal following is growing. His new album is getting one good review after another, turning Isaak into a real critic’s darling. Tonight, he played to a sold-out show at The Bacchanal.”

This clip is 34 years old, but it sounds so good.

Jimmy Buffett at Coors Amphitheater 2000

April 22, 2000 Beach House on the Moon tour. Parrot Heads a plenty were having a ball at Coors Amphitheater. Jimmy Buffett never fails to disappoint. A good time is guaranteed and island attire is the only way to go.

Winter Jam San Diego 1982