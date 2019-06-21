SAN DIEGO — It is throwback Thursday and this week News 8 is taking you back to one of San Diego’s iconic hot spots – Seaport Village.

Seaport Village opened with great fanfare 39 years ago. Since then, thousands have packed the small shops and marveled at its architecture which was modeled after an early San Diego port.

Seaport Village was an instant hit and the entertainment is still going strong. In its first year, it beat revenue projections by 25%. Restaurants like Harbor House, which continues to serve up fresh fish, steaks and brews, was and is a top draw.

The real question is: What will Seaport Village look like 39 years from now?

New plans call for an aquarium, observation deck and new retail space with groundbreaking expected in less than five years.

Seaport Village will soon undergo a two-million-dollar refresher before the full makeover in 2024.