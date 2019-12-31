SAN DIEGO — In 2019, News 8 celebrated 70 years of bringing news to San Diego. As the oldest station in the city, our archives are a treasure trove of videos that chronicle local history and we are pleased to share them with our viewers.

Since 2018, our News 8 Throwback series has presented these looks at local historical highlights and we continue to find unexpected surprises along the way.

Some of this year’s highlights included celebrity sightings, classic concerts, a series on San Diego’s nightlife in 1979 and more.

While many of the clips we have uncovered showcase the sun and fun of San Diego, we also honored somber moments in our city’s history by sharing archive footage from the Betty Broderick case and trials, and a tour of the Heaven’s Gate house.

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2019. We plan to bring you many more in 2020!

1. Actress Brooke Shields interning at the San Diego Zoo in 1983

In 1983, famed actress Brooke Shields was in San Diego for something far different from moviemaking. Brooke was a senior at Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey and when it came time for summer independent study, she landed herself a three-week internship at the San Diego Zoo – with some help from Joan Embery.

2. News 8 tours the Heaven’s Gate mansion in 1997

Just weeks after 39 bodies were found in a Rancho Santa Fe home rented by the Heaven's Gate religious cult, News 8 was able to tour the home. News 8's Ted Garcia was invited inside the home in the gated San Diego community and saw remnants of the mass suicide that had taken place there on March 26, 1997

3. Farrah Fawcett plays in San Diego tennis fundraiser in 1977

Farrah Fawcett – then Farrah Fawcett Majors – visited San Diego in the summer of 1977 for a tennis fundraiser that featured other famous faces.

4. Theaters and stores in San Diego prepare for Star Wars sequel 'Empire Strikes Back' opening

Fans were just a little excited for the premiere of the Star Wars sequel "Empire Strikes Back." News 8 was on hand as theaters and stores prepared for the new movie.

5. Guns N' Roses play sold-out show at San Diego Sports Arena in 1992

Hard rockers Guns N’ Roses made a stop in San Diego in early 1992 for two shows just a few months after releasing the celebrated “Use Your Illusion” I and II. On night one, the band played for a sold-out crowd at the San Diego Sports Arena (now known as SDCCU Stadium) from after midnight until nearly 3 a.m. - but fans didn’t seem to mind the late-night show. “It’s hard to think that this band is gonna continue,” said one local radio DJ before the show.

6. Betty Broderick 30 years later: Meredith Baxter on portraying the once San Diego socialite in 1991

2019 marked 30 years from the double murders that led to two trials for San Diego socialite Betty Broderick. Several of our videos from the era elicited a strong response online - including one about Meredith Baxter playing the double murderer in a movie.

As Betty Broderick was learning her fate for the double murder of her ex-husband and his second wife, a television movie was being made about the compelling case. In this two-part feature, Meredith Baxter spoke with News 8’s Marianne Kushi about what had led her to the project.

7. Rock band Chicago plays San Diego Sports Arena in 1977

Eclectic rock band Chicago graced the stage at the San Diego Sports Arena (now known as the Pechanga Arena) on Nov. 20, 1977 and News 8 was there. Our reporter noted the band had been together for 10 years - “a long time by rock music standards.”

8. San Diego Padres spring training in 1979

News 8's Ted Leitner headed to Yuma, Arizona in March of 1979 for San Diego Padres spring training. Third baseman-turned-coach Doug Rader spoke to Ted about his reputation as a player and his plans for the Padres organization.

9. Larry Himmel explores San Diego nightlife in 1979 - Part 1 Maxi's

In November of 1979, News 8's Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs. His first piece focuses on Maxi's in Mission Valley - an area Larry called "the focal point of San Diego's nightlife."

10. Raquel Welch returns to News 8 more than 50 years after she worked at the station

News 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch returned to the station in 2010, over 50 years after she worked there. Reporter Larry Himmel welcomed the former Miss La Jolla to the weather set where they talked about her memories of reporting the weather, the beauty pageants that led to her acting career and the book she had just released "Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage."