U.S. Airforce Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will fly over San Diego on Friday to salute essential workers

The current mission, America Strong, will visit San Diego on Friday to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel.

SAN DIEGO — In a show of national solidarity, the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, are conducting a series of multi-city flyovers and will be flying over San Diego on Friday.

America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's planned flight path is currently scheduled to start in Chula Vista at 12 p.m. and will head north to San Diego, then up the coast through Encinitas and Carlsbad before heading east to finishing at 12:25 p.m. over Escondido.

Residents are asked to observe the flyover from the safety of their home following the stay-at-home order and should refrain from traveling. Everyone is expected to follow social distancing rules.