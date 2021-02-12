Ticket to Ride: Blue Line extension sees MTS ridership increase

MTS statistics show thousands more riders taking the Blue Line after the extension was built.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For over a week, the classic red cars of the San Diego trolley have been humming into new stations along the Blue Line.

The long awaited $2.2 billion infrastructure project is one of the largest in San Diego history, adding 11 miles of track, expanding the trolley system by 20%.

Nine new stations that now stretch from the border to the UTC Mall, the Blue Line connects riders to the hub that is Sorrento Valley.

"Not only does it help jobs," said Mark Olson, the public relations coordinator for MTS. "It's also healthcare and the education component with UC San Diego students,"

With stations now at the VA, UC San Diego, and the UTC mall, the extension can now serve a much larger group of commuters. And so far, the numbers show that.

According to MTS ridership on Tuesday, Nov. 30 was 57,103, a 27% increase of riders when comparing that to Tuesday, Nov. 16.

While short-term numbers aren’t very telling for the popularity of the extension, first-time rider and UCSD student Christopher Gonzales could see himself taking the trolley more often.

"I live off-campus over near Mesa. So, it was a huge deal for me," said Gonzales. "Just quick, easy transport from places that normally would be a little tougher with busses."

While MTS just put the finishing touches on the Blue Line, they are always looking into future projects around the city.

"One of the things that people have talked about is a trolley to the airport. that's something that we need is that's something that we want." said Olson.

With gas prices through the roof and typical congestion on the freeways, public transportation is more appealing than ever.

An investment in the trolley means an investment in the people of San Diego, who now have an easier time getting where they want to go.