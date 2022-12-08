Tierrasanta boil water order continues through weekend, officials urge conservation

City leaders said having a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.

SAN DIEGO — Approximately 600 homes at the top of Tierrasanta are still under a boil water notice, until sometime next week.

Thousands of San Diegans are asked to limit their water usage so the water pressure fluctuations can stabilize and the order be lifted. City leaders say, to have such a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.

"If this was a road, this would be a major interstate, a full freeway. This is a very big piece of our water transmission infrastructure. We have redundancy built into the system so people still receive water, but it’s not without incredible strain on our overall water system,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.

Gloria addressed why the boil notice is extending into another week in a news conference and said external corrosion caused the leak.

And while crews were fixing it, they found another leak that they’re working to fix right now. But because of continued fluctuations in water pressure, the boil water notice continues through the weekend.

Once the water pressure stabilizes and water tests continue to show no contamination, the boil order can be lifted.

Lisa Solei with the City of San Diego’s Utility Department said, “The water quality is good.” She says they’re trying to stabilize the pressure because when the pressure reduces, it can create the opportunity for bacteria to grow."

The city is calling on residents in San Diego’s central corridor to reduce water usage:

South of the 52

North of the 8

Between the 5 and the 15

Only use water to drink, cook, and bathe. Don’t use appliances that use water. Don’t do outdoor irrigation.

Rebecca Ordas lives within the boil water area. She got bagged ice, boxed water, and boiled water.

“If we had no water at all, that would be a big inconvenience this is not that. We can shower, we can flush our toilets,” said Ordas.

City leaders hope to get our entire water system flowing smoothly again, sometime next week.

