SAN DIEGO — A judge will arraign a Tierrasanta mother Monday afternoon. Pricilla Harris, 24, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 19 on a felony charge of child abuse after authorities found her daughter dead inside a car more than six weeks ago.

Last month, Pricilla Harris called 911 and told operators she could not find her daughter. Pricilla then called back minutes later and reported she had found her daughter, Scarlett, unresponsive and not breathing in her car.



The 911 call following Scarlett’s death revealed that Pricilla has a history of suicide attempts. Also, just two days after Scarlett’s death, police were called back to the home for a reported drug overdose of Harris’ cousin and her boyfriend.

Pricilla Harris is currently being held on $1 million bail.