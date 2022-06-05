Man with gun in Tierrasanta condo complex found dead after standoff

A 62-year-old man who pointed a gun at firefighters in a Tierrasanta condo complex was found dead nearby after running from police.

SAN DIEGO — A 62-year-old man who pointed a gun at firefighters during a blaze at an apartment complex aimed that same weapon at arriving police officers before taking his own life with a single gunshot wound, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a possible apartment fire in the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard at about noon Saturday, said Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

They reported that firefighters saw smoke coming from an apartment and forcibly opened the front door to find the suspect sitting on a couch. He pointed a handgun at firefighters, who retreated from the apartment, Steffen said.

Three officers, positioned in the hallway of the apartment, fired at the man after he pointed the gun at them while he exited the apartment, Steffen said.

"The man ran back into his apartment, out of his back patio and down a walkway behind the apartment complex," he said. "Officers on the perimeter of the apartment complex heard what sounded like a single gunshot outside of the complex."

An ABLE helicopter overhead saw the suspect lying motionless on the walkway. Officers approached the man and determined he was deceased.

Sheriff's officials urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 858-285-6330.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.