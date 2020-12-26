Tijuana apartment building explosion sends injured across border for treatment at San Diego hospital

The explosion resulted in four injuries due to third-degree burns and one injured by cut, including two adults, one under 15 years old and one three-year-old child.

TIJUANA, Baja California — An explosion in a group of Tijuana apartment buildings Friday left some people injured and seeking treatment in San Diego.

The possible cause of the explosion is due to gas accumulation in an apartment on Alba Roja Street, in the Hipódromo II neighborhood just after 11 a.m. the City of Tijuana said in a release on Friday.

Because of the explosion, 50 people had to be evacuated from the area according to the Tijuana Fire Department.

The explosion resulted in four injuries due to third-degree burns and one injured by cut, including two adults, one under 15 years old and one three-year-old child.

Some of those injured were transported across the border into San Diego hospitals. A spokesperson at UC San Diego Medical Center confirmed that they are treating three patients in the burn unit.

Firefighters are continuing to work in the area and Civil Protection is evaluating the structure of the property.