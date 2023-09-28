TikTok star Juixxe surprises ice cream man, kids outside San Diego elementary school

Jesus also known as "Juixxe," on TikTok, surprised an unsuspecting palatero, and tons of hungry elementary school kids.

SAN DIEGO — A TikTok star who turns random acts of kindness into inspiring, viral moments is back at it again in San Diego.

Jesus also known as "Juixxe," on TikTok, surprised an unsuspecting palatero, or ice cream man, waiting outside Porter Elementary School in Lincoln Park and offered to buy his entire stock of ice-cream, chips and candy.

In the video posted on TikTok, once Juixxe shouted out “Free ice cream!,” tons of kids ran over and began lining up to grab a free treat.

The frenzy forced Juixxe, the ice cream man and kids to move away from the elementary school. “We simply moved the party elsewhere!,” Juixxe said in the video.

It took about one hour to sell $745 worth of ice cream and treats. But the good deed wasn’t complete. Juixxe gave the palatero $1500 as a tip from him and his followers.

“I want to say to everyone that contributes and are consistently supporting his page, believe me, that you are doing a great act of kindness for me today,” the man said in the video.

This isn't the first time Juixxe surprised a San Diego resident with a life-changing good deed.

In January, Juixxe surprised Teodoro Jimenez, a 'taquero' and father living in National City with thousands of dollars in donations from his followers. In July, CBS 8 caught up with Jimenez as he fulfilled his lifelong dream of opening his own food truck.

Morales made a living as a TikTok celebrity known for tipping street vendors with hundreds and even thousands of dollars in donations from the community who supports his acts.

CBS 8’ first interviewed Morales in 2021 when he started going viral.

In the interview, Morales was asked about the importance of supporting his local Latino business owners.

“I Continue to support our immigrant community; being a minority myself, I know what it is to work twice as hard,” said Morales.