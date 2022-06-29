Tiny East Village bakery wins top spot on Yelp

Izola Bakery in East Village named top bakery in U.S. by Yelp

SAN DIEGO — A small bakery inside a downtown San Diego loft is making some major waves, having been named the top bakery in the country by Yelp.

What seemed like a half-baked idea during the pandemic, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen's tiny East Village bakery Izola was named the top bakery after just two years in business.

According to the company's website, Brown and Chen had "no professional cooking experience, they knew they wanted every croissant and loaf of sourdough to be created from the best ingredients, made with love, and delivered to the customer hot from the oven. So, with this simple idea, Jenny and Jeffrey started to bake, and on IZOLA's first day, June 10, 2020, they lowered 12 croissants out the window in a basket. From that day until now we have been lifted by the grace of so many people."

Since lowering those croissants, business has gone up. The bakery has been featured in a number of news segments.