Tinyfest: Little living in the 21st century

SAN DIEGO — Sunday marked the final day of Tinyfest, a celebration, showcase and marketplace for little living. Located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, busses, vans, wagons and stand-alone units were all on display for people interested in living life on-the-go.

“It's financial freedom for some, it’s the freedom of mobility for others,” said Tinyfest CEO Renee McLaughlin.

She said that she’s seen the movement grow since she started the festival three years ago, but 2020 was a big year for people to make the switch to tiny living.

From a $150,000 micro-home with washer, dryer, luxurious bathroom and hardwood floors to a more do-it-yourself van, Tinyfest had a little something for every budget.

“This is our golden throne, our Trump toilet,” laughed Paige, the owner of a 2000 Freightliner van she nicknamed "Vision." "This is an old workbench that we cut some holes in the top and set down a camping stove.”

With the housing market the way it is in Southern California, choosing to live smaller, mobile and more focused lives is why many are choosing Tiny Living.

“To me, it’s obvious. It’s freedom,” said Paige “We’re building it with our hands and it makes my heart race. Living on the road is really fun.”