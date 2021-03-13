Tips to keep your family safe in time for Daylight Saving Time

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning it's time to "spring forward" and turn clocks ahead by one hour.



As usual, fire officials urged people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.



Fire officials offered the following tips on handling and maintaining smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors: