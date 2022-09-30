Tips sought in effort to find teen runaway from Spring Valley

Alene Mitchem was reported missing last Thursday, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note to her family.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley.

Alene Mitchem was reported missing on Sept. 22, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Alene is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, roughly 160-pound white girl with hazel eyes and green-dyed hair.

When last seen by her relatives, she was wearing Cookie Monster-print shorts and a navy-blue sweater with "JROTC" printed on it, officials said.

If you have seen Mitchem or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.