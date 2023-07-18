Toby Wells YMCA back open after fire damaged soccer arena

Suspected arson fire caused an estimated $250K in damages.

SAN DIEGO — The Toby Wells YMCA in Kearny Mesa is back open for business after a suspected arson fire and vandalism over the weekend caused $250,000 in damage.

The search continues for the people responsible.

The fire destroyed the southern end of the YMCA’s outdoor soccer arena. The vandals also overturned shade structures in the YMCA park.

More than 300 children attend summer camp at the nonprofit facility.

Toby Wells executive director Kari Logan said most of the damage was from the fire. It melted the acrylic side boards on the arena and destroyed the astroturf, which must be replaced on the entire field.

“All the concrete here was bubbling. We had to scrape it down. A water fountain was also damaged and leaking water that we had to remove,” Logan said.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on Friday around 11 p.m.

Contractors and employees worked on repairs over the weekend so 350 children could still attend summer camp this week.

“It was a huge team effort. We had contractors, vendors, and our whole team rallied and worked tirelessly over the weekend because we were determined to get back and overcome evil and bring on all the quality programs we do for our community,” said Logan.

San Diego Fire and Rescue’s Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday the department had no surveillance video to release to the public, though several neighboring buildings may have cameras. No suspect descriptions were available.

“We get minor vandalism here and there from kids, a little graffiti, just typical stuff that any organization gets. But nothing like this,” said Logan.

If you have any information about the fire, call SDPD or the San Diego fire department.

“Goodness will overcome. So we're going to fight and get back to our community. We want to make sure our kids know this is a safe place,” said Logan.

The director is hoping insurance will cover most of the damage. Donations to the nonprofit can be made through the Toby Wells YMCA website.