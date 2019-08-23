A toddler narrowly escaped injury Friday after being hit by a truck at a home in Oceanside.



The 2-year-old was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital after being knocked over by the truck just before 8 a.m. It happened as a family member was backing out of the driveway in the 1400 block of Serene Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department.



The child was later determined to be uninjured and was released from the hospital.



"Thankfully, the child is fine," Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey said. "Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've seen something like this."



Bussey encouraged family members to look around for children before backing their vehicles out of the driveway.