Tokens of remembrance at 123rd Memorial Day service at Fort Rosecrans

SAN DIEGO — Families and volunteers take the time to honor, remember and reflect on U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

San Diegan and Marine Corps veteran Cody James presented an American flag at the 123rd Memorial Service and Day of Remembrance at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Memorial Day morning.

"I lost a few brothers and sisters while I was deployed. It's them. You know, today is not about the veterans. It's about the ones that aren’t here. Getting a 'thank you' here is great, but it's not about that. It's about the ones who aren’t here. They still hear us. It's important to have days like these. I wish we could do it more often," James cries.

Many other veterans, staff, and volunteers joined The Travis Manion Foundation to participate in the "Honor Project" by placing handcrafted remembrance tokens at fallen heroes' resting places.

"The tokens are meant to memorialize that sacrifice and to honor the heroes," said Sam Neuhauser, Manager of Travis Manion Foundation West Coast.

Across the country on Memorial Day, more than 1,000 volunteers visited numerous cemeteries for families that could not travel to the gravesites in person.

In the future, if you would like a token placed on your loved one’s grave, you can submit your family member's name on the Travis Manion website at no cost. A picture will later be sent to you and your family.

Meanwhile, James hopes the importance of Memorial Day is honored for days to come.

"It should be important to everybody and not just my brothers and sisters I've served with. We have forgotten where we came from and what it costs to be where we're at. Many people are buried here; they surrendered all their rights for freedom to allow others to have it. Many people never got to reap the benefits of freedom. Hopefully, we can come back together as a nation one day. That would be great," said James.