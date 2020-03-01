SAN DIEGO — The beginning of the new year is the perfect time to set some reading goals for the months ahead! San Diego County Library has released its top 10 checkout list for 2019. Get some inspiration for your 2020 reading list and see if your favorite books, e-books and DVDs from last year made the cut.

Ready to leave the last decade behind and start this one off with some fresh recommendations? County librarians can tell you what to watch for in 2020 and help you find your next favorite book or movie. For recommendations, visit the library in person or go online.

The items below all fall under the “grown-up” category and do not include children’s books.

Books

“Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

“The Reckoning” by John Grisham

“Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

“Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci

“Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

“Crazy Rich Asians” Kevin Kwan

“The President is Missing: A Novel” by James Patterson

EBooks

“The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

“Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“Educated: A Memoir” Tara Westover

“Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

“Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

“The Reckoning” by John Grisham

“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

Movies (Based on DVD and Blu-Ray checkouts)

“The Greatest Showman”

“Avengers, Infinity War”

“Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Black Panther”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Spider-Man Homecoming”

“A Star is Born”