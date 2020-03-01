SAN DIEGO — The County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region.

A total of 36,591 babies were born in the region last year: 18,633 boys and 17,958 girls. Figures for 2019 are preliminary.

In the past decade, a total of 425,175 babies were born in San Diego County: 217,801 boys and 207,372 girls.

Below are the top baby names parents chose in 2019 and the past decade. See which ones topped the list in 2018 and how they ranked in 2017.

