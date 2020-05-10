Top female surfers take to Oceanside beach

The format for the competition was a little different this year. Instead of the surfers competing for themselves, they were broken up into teams.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The sun was out and the surf was up for the third day of the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro event in Oceanside on Sunday. Not only was it one of the premier women-only surfing competitions in the world, but it might have been the only surfing competition of any kind happening in the world.

“We have the top three surfers in the world are here; six of the top 10,” said Rick Bratman, the organizer for the event. "Even though it’s a much smaller field than we’re used to, it’s a highly elite field [with] the best female surfers on the planet”

Bratman started the event 13 years ago because of the inequalities he saw between the men’s and women’s competitions.

“There is a huge disparity between the women and the men,” said Bratman “When we started there was 40 men’s events and something like two women’s events. The prize money the men were getting was six times the amount as the women.”

The format for the competition was a little different this year. Instead of the surfers competing for themselves, they were broken up into teams - Team California vs.Team USA.

Among those competing for Team California was nationally ranked surfer and Encinitas native, Alyssa Spencer. She and her teammate had to communicate in the water so both of them could grab a decent wave during their heat.

“It’s super cool having a teammate and being able to work together,” said Spencer. “Of course we’re all competitive, but out of the water all of the girls will hang out in the tent or down on the beach. It’s a really fun atmosphere to be a part of.”